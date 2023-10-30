The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southern by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,277,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,943 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Southern by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,914 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,493,000 after acquiring an additional 349,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,838 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,743 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.77. 1,518,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.84. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

