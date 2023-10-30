The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 122,231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after buying an additional 26,420 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $87.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.93 and a 1 year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

