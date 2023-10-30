The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DIS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,968,611. The stock has a market cap of $145.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

