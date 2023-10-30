Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $593.94.

NYSE:TMO opened at $431.41 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $505.94 and a 200 day moving average of $525.90. The company has a market capitalization of $166.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

