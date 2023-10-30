Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,916 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.97% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPLE. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Stock Performance

TPLE stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

