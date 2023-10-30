TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 32.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 10.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 34.2% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $164.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $67.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.66.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

