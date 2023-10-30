Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Up 4%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.07. 115,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,423,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $528.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.00% and a negative return on equity of 273.80%. Research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $25,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,257 shares in the company, valued at $662,120.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $25,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,257 shares in the company, valued at $662,120.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,572.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,818 shares of company stock worth $124,455. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 44.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 764,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 235,085 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 64.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,060,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 417,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 32.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.