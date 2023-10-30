TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised TriNet Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.50.

TriNet Group Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $104.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.13. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $121.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 7.28%. Analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $54,701.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,096.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $54,701.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,096.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $151,631.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,700,720.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,739 shares of company stock worth $7,097,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TriNet Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 46.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

