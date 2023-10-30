Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s 9th Largest Position

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC cut its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,466,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,470 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group comprises about 4.9% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $51,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,047,000 after acquiring an additional 330,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,307,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,288 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 510,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,597. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $43.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

