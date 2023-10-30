Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 172,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $35.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.