Truist Financial Lowers Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $97.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.25.

NYSE APH opened at $79.31 on Thursday. Amphenol has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $90.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

