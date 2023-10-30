TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 23,152 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.6% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

AbbVie Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.87. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

