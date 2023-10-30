TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,310 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after buying an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.1 %

AVGO traded down $9.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $829.24. 638,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,935. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $441.36 and a one year high of $925.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $856.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $810.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

