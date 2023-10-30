TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,055 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.68 on Monday, reaching $415.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,678. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.31 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $321.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.97.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.