TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $6.66 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.93. The company had a trading volume of 795,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,599. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.68.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,381,651 shares of company stock worth $198,022,087. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

