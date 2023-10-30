TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.78.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $6.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $302.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,604,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,773,217. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.70. The stock has a market cap of $779.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.