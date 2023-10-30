TruWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.9% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $868,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 56,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.89.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,950,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,126. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.75. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $143.96 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $269.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

