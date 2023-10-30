Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Position Increased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,505 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,850 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE TSN opened at $45.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.51. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSN

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.