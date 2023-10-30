U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 166 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $261.93. 3,698,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,902. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $190.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.96 and a 200-day moving average of $283.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

