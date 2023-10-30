U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 197 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.78.

Shares of META stock traded up $7.68 on Monday, reaching $304.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,768,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,776,453. The stock has a market cap of $783.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.54 and a 200-day moving average of $282.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

