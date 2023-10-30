U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,627 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 189,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.99. 6,247,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,933,621. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

