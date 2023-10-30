U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 20,707 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,707 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 1.9% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $40,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,395,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,912 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,406,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,406,000 after purchasing an additional 483,028 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 245,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 37,329 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,544,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,748. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPD. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

