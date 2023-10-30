U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 269,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 303,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 33,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,762,000 after buying an additional 247,773 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,701. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

