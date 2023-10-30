U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.4% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.3% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.39. 2,191,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,183,469. The stock has a market cap of $349.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.99 and its 200 day moving average is $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.84.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,455 shares of company stock valued at $18,416,762 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

