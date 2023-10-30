U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,243 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,816,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,120,344. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

