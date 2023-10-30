U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,078 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,838,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,212,770. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $202.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.37.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

