U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.72 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

UPS stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.33. 1,892,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,590. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.84 and its 200-day moving average is $171.02. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

