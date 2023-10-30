U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after buying an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.96. 460,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,095. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

