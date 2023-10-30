U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.15 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises about 0.9% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after buying an additional 2,977,408 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.76. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

