U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $26.58 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,524 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.3% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,585,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $255.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.87. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

