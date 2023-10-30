U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.24 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

USRT traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

