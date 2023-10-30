U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 434.4% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

IXJ stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,373. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $88.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

