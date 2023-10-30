U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Main Street Capital worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after buying an additional 1,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,518,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,571,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of MAIN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.84. 192,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,662. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.26. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 75.58% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $127.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.47%. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.66%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

