U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.38 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 31.1% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 5.9% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $370.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $348.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $308.60 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $401.09 and its 200-day moving average is $389.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

