U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.67 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 147,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3,397.6% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.46. 1,038,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.15. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.