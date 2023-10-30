U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.61 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 134.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.89. 1,354,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.30.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.19%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

