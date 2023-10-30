U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.85 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 41,193 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,000,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $127.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.84 and a 200-day moving average of $110.03. The stock has a market cap of $279.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

