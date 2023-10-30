U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.67 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,920 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 547,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,606 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 164,746 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 726,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 3.4 %

VZ traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,937,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,188,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.