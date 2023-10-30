U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.82. 853,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,945. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.69. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. Mplx’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.28%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

