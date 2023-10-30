U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,145 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.19. 10,252,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,036,727. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

