U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after buying an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.52. 802,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,026. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average is $90.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

