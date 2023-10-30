U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,081 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.8% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.73. 1,314,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,509,272. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.60 and its 200-day moving average is $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

