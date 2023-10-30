U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,935 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.8% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 170,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.7% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2,101.4% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 385,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 367,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 101,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Newmont Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE NEM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.16. 5,680,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,519,715. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.34%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

