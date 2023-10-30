U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 172,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 42,457 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 57,622.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 59,351 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.95. 1,826,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,461. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

