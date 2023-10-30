U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,138 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 510,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after buying an additional 21,222 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,541,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,813,699. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

