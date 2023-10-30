U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,923,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 67.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.28. 1,593,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,781. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.68 and a 200 day moving average of $154.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

