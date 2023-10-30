UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 732,981 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. UBS Group accounts for about 2.1% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $14,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in UBS Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 68.69% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

