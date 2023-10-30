UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $82.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UMBF. Piper Sandler raised UMB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $92.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $272,892.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,391,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $89,531.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $272,892.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,391,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $665,233 in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2,670.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

