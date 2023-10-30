United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 326 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.69. The company had a trading volume of 409,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,911. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.