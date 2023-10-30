United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 4,600 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.8% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.28.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $11.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.01. The stock had a trading volume of 88,732,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,503,328. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $623.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,065 shares of company stock worth $9,746,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.